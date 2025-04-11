12,527 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042,798.32. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,023,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORZ. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

