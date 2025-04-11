1,280,575 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,280,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 834,551 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 100.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.06 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

