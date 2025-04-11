205,369 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,667,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 241,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 150,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MODG stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.