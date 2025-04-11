3,002 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $21,451,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GFF. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $69.80 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.