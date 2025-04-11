37,792 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,156,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $51.32 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.75. This trade represents a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

