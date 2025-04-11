4,277 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,838,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

