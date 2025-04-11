521,179 Shares in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 521,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of High Tide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,197 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 1,026.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. High Tide Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.61.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Tide Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

