53,565 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $260,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

RGR stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $637.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.