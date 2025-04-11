796,293 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 796,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of 8X8 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in 8X8 by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.99.

8X8 Stock Down 9.3 %

8X8 stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289,476 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,531.48. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $591,532. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

