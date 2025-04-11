9,105 Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 546.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.