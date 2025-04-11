ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABBNY. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

