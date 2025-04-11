Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.34.

Shares of AMD opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

