Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $88.47 and last traded at $89.99. Approximately 16,370,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 43,393,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.