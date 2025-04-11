AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. AGCO has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 112,040.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AGCO by 15,351.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.