Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $257.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.47. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 28,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

