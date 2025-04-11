Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600,545 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.27 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

