American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AFG opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.