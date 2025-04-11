American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

