American International Group’s (AIG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIG. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

