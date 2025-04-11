American Shared Hospital Services FY2025 EPS Cut by Zacks Small Cap

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for American Shared Hospital Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

