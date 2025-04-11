Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ameriprise Financial stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $456.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,261.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

