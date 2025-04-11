Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $213.33

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.15.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Biogen Stock Down 5.9 %

BIIB stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $355,569,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

