Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $30.57

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Cohu Stock Down 6.0 %

Cohu stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 675.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cohu by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cohu by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

