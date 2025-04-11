Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $18.50

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $9,498,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Dana by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

