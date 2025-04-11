Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $5.35

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DH opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

