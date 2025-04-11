Analysts Set Expectations for AZEK’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

Get AZEK alerts:

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 13.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 500,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AZEK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

