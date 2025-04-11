Analysts Set Expectations for Terex’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

