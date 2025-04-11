Analysts Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) PT at $46.40

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

GABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

GABC opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,086 shares of company stock valued at $42,621 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,557,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 54,199 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

