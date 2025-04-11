Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $96.07

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

