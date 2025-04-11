Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

