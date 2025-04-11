Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $112.27

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.27.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

