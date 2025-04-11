Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $283.94

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.94.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $171.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.03. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,880 shares of company stock worth $24,550,754 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 1,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.