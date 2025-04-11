Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $421.90

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 4.4 %

SYK opened at $347.04 on Tuesday. Stryker has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

