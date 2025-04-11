Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $56.00

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,408,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,838,000 after buying an additional 418,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

