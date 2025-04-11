Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $56.00

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
NYT opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
