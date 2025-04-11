Analysts Set TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) PT at $9.33

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

TCRX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

