Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $71.09

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

