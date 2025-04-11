Anglo American’s (AAL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.26) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.04) to GBX 2,190 ($28.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,698.33 ($35.03).

AAL stock opened at GBX 1,898.80 ($24.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The company has a market capitalization of £28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,341.63. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,673.40 ($21.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($36.51).

In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($31.00), for a total value of £542,267.04 ($703,877.26). Also, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.69), for a total value of £402,646.41 ($522,645.91). Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

