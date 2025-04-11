AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $409.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.13.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $368.27 on Tuesday. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.63 and its 200 day moving average is $374.36. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AON

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AON by 392.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

