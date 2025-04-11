Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 4.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.