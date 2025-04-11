Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.33.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.