Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 414,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,756,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its position in Apple by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 80,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.