Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.3% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.33.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

