Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Apple by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 20,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 249,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,095,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $274,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,389,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $144,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.26.

AAPL opened at $190.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

