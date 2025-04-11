Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.06.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

