Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $215.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 183.25%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 114,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

