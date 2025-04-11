Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 15,399 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

