Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 26,298 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $15.80 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $700.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,835. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

