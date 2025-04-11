Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 34,508 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 403.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Life360 were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIF opened at $33.95 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $1,085,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,627.92. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,847.84. This trade represents a 32.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,679.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

