Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 169,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,097,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,714,828. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $3,301,150. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

