Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

